NBC Announces Fall 2026 Schedule with ‘The Traitors’ Added to the Lineup

Credit: NBC

NBC has confirmed their Fall 2026-2027 TV schedule!

Some notable changes/shakeups were announced. First, two of the four new TV shows are on the fall schedule: Line of Fire and Newlyweds. The Rockford Files and Sunset P.I. will be held for mid-season debuts in 2027.

Next, the civilian version of The Traitors will take on the Thursday night slot! The celebrity version of the reality competition show has been airing each year on Peacock. This new take will feature non-celebs competing.

Law & Order is moving to the 10 pm hour on Thursdays, previously occupied by The Hunting Party. We don’t yet know if The Hunting Party is renewed or canceled.

Scroll down to see NBC’s fall schedule…

NBC FALL 2026-27 SCHEDULE

Note: NBC’s new shows are listed in upper case letters.

MONDAY (Sept./Oct.)

8-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – LINE OF FIRE

MONDAY (November)

8-8:30 p.m. – St. Denis Medical

8:30-9 p.m. – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

9-10 p.m. – The Voice

10-11 p.m. – LINE OF FIRE

TUESDAY

8-11 p.m. NBA

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m. – THE TRAITORS

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. – Law & Order

FRIDAY

8-8:30- p.m. – Happy’s Place

8:30-9 p.m. – NEWLYWEDS

9-11 p.m. – DATELINE NBC

SATURDAY

7-7:30 P.M. ET— Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30-11 P.M. ET— Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. ET— Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 P.M. ET— NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)

Posted To:NBC Television