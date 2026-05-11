NBC & NBCUniversal Cancel 9 TV Shows for 2026, Renew Several Big Hits While the Status of 1 Remains Unclear

Credit: NBC

NBC has made a lot of TV show renewal and cancellation decisions for their original slate of TV shows.

We are recapping all of the major decisions that the network made so far for the 2026-2027 season. NBC released their fall schedule today (May 11), confirming when we’ll be seeing a lot of these shows as well.

By the way, this roundup covers series airing on NBC as well as programs distributed by NBCUniversal, including syndicated talk and daytime series that may appear on a variety of local stations.

Be sure to stick with Just Jared as we’ll continue to reveal all of the renewed and canceled TV shows as more confirmations are made.

Keep reading to see what TV shows are renewed and what is canceled over at NBC…

Posted To:EG NBC Television