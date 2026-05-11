New CBS Host Byron Allen to Buy BuzzFeed & Become CEO

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Byron Allen is not only soon going to command a nightly two-hour comedy block on CBS after Late Night with Stephen Colbert ends, but he’s also buying BuzzFeed.

The television and media businessman is acquiring a majority stake in the digital media company, investing $120 million into it, per Variety, and becoming the CEO. He plans to expand BuzzFeed and HuffPost into “free-streaming video, audio and user-generated content.”

The announcement came on Monday (May 11), revealing that BuzzFeed had entered an agreement with Allen Family Digital, which is an affiliate of Byron‘s family office.

Current BuzzFeed CEO and co-founder Jonah Peretti will transition into a new role called the “president of BuzzFeed AI.”

Byron is a former stand-up comedian and TV host and the chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. He owns 13 ABC, CBS, and NBC network affiliate broadcast television stations.

After Late Night concludes on May 21, his Comics Unleashed show will take over the time slot. He is also leasing the 12:37 a.m. hour for comedy game show Funny You Should Ask.

Find out the one public figure Colbert wants to interview before his time on late-night television comes to an end.

Jimmy Kimmel has also announced that his show will air a rerun on the final night of Colbert‘s show so he has one less competitor.

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