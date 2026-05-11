New ‘Westworld’ Movie in Development from ‘Jurassic Park’ Screenwriter David Koepp

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Westworld is coming back once again, but it might not be in the way that fans of the HBO series want it.

David Koepp planning to revisit the 1973 sci-fi film written and directed by Michael Crichton. Koepp previously adapted Crichton‘s novel Jurassic Park into the 1993 classics, along with two sequels.

Deadline is reporting that Koepp wants to take a stab at the original Westworld, which is about “an adult fantasy park that allows monied guests with a hankering for the Old West to go up against a coterie of robots wielding six-guns.”

But as you might guess, things take a turn for the terrifying when a robot malfunctions and starts attacking the guests. The 1973 film was also followed by a 1976 movie sequel called Futureworld and a short-lived TV series called Beyond Westworld that aired in 1980.

The 1973 film starred Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin, and James Brolin and was made for MGM. This time, it would be for Warner Bros.

Complicating matters, however, is the television show that ran for four seasons created by Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan. The series was canceled somewhat abruptly, so it might come as a disappointment to fans that the movie isn’t necessarily going to be a continuation.

Deadline doesn’t disclose whether or not there will be any connection between the new movie and the 2016 show starring Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, and Thandiwe Newton.

In the meantime, Koepp‘s next project is the upcoming Steven Spielberg film Disclosure Day coming this June. Watch the trailer!

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