Niall Horan Announces ‘Dinner Party Live on Tour’ North America 2027 Dates: How to Buy Tickets

Credit: Getty

Niall Horan is hitting the road stateside!

The 32-year-old One Direction member and solo superstar just announced the North American dates for Niall Horan Dinner Party Live On Tour on Monday (May 11).

The tour announcement comes just ahead of his new album, Dinner Party, out on June 5.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will begin in St. Paul, Minn. at Grand Casino Arena on March 17, 2027 (St. Patrick’s Day!) and will hit cities including New York City and Los Angeles, running all the way through May 29, 2027 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

How to Buy Niall Horan Tour Tickets

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, May 12, at 10 AM local time, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday, May 13, at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 15, at 10 AM local time on livenation.com .

PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S beginning Tuesday, May 12, at 10 AM local time until Thursday, May 14, at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com .

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive access to the pre-show DINNER PARTY lounge, access to VIP bar throughout the night, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com .

Check out the tour dates…

Live Nation

NIALL HORAN DINNER PARTY LIVE ON TOUR –NORTH AMERICA 2027

3/17 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

3/19 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

3/20 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

3/23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

3/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3/27 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

3/30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

4/2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

4/4 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

4/8 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

4/12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

4/13 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

4/15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

4/17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

4/28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

4/29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

5/1 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

5/2 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

5/14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

5/16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

5/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

5/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

5/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

5/25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

5/27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

5/29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

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