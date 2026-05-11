Nicole Kidman’s Daughters ‘Do Have a Relationship with Their Dad’ Keith Urban Following Divorce

Credit: Getty

A source is addressing Keith Urban‘s relationship with his and Nicole Kidman‘s daughters.

It has recently been reported the former couple’s two daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, are no longer speaking to the 58-year-old country music rocker following his divorce from the 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress.

However, a source told People on Monday (May 11) that the girls are still in contact with their dad.

“The girls are very close with their mom and also protective of her,” the source shared. “They do have a relationship with their dad, too.”

Credit: Getty

“The family dynamic is much more normal than people assume,” the insider added.

The source’s comments come after Sunday Rose joined Nicole at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City last week.

Nicole and Keith split in September 2025 after nearly 20 years of marriage and their divorce was later finalized in January. Nicole was granted primary custody of their two daughters while Keith was allotted to spend “every other weekend” with them.

In an interview from before the split was announced, Sunday Rose shared the advice her parents gave her about pursuing a modeling career.

Nicole recently explained why she will continue living in Nashville following the divorce.

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