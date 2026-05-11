‘Obsession’ Cast Hypes Acclaimed New Horror Movie at Special Los Angeles Screening

Credit: Getty Images

The Obsession cast is at a special screening for the new horror movie!

Writer and director Curry Barker joined his stars Michael Johnston, Inde Navarratte, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter at the Los Angeles Special Screening of the Focus Features movie held at the Hollywood Legion Theater on Monday (May 11) in LA.

“After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price,” shares the official synopsis from Focus Features.

Curry made a big splash with his directorial debut Milk & Serial, a found-footage feature that premiered in 2024 that he actually released in full on YouTube for free. It generated great reviews and buzz.

Similarly, Obsession has been very well-received by critics thus far and currently has a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 70+ reviews.

It’s a great time to be a horror fan. Last month, Warner Bros. announced the release dates for several highly-anticipated upcoming titles like the Weapons‘ prequel film about Gladys, the new Evil Dead film, and more!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the Obsession cast at the special screening in Los Angeles…

Posted To:Andy Richter Cooper Tomlinson Curry Barker Event Photos horror Horror Movies Inde Navarratte Megan Lawless Michael Johnston Obsession