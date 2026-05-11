Olivia Rodrigo Meets Soccer’s Hottest Rising Star, Lamine Yamal, at Barcelona-Real Madrid Match

Credit: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo had a busy weekend in Barcelona, including a soccer match!

The 23-year-old “Drop Dead” singer was spotted attending the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF on Sunday (May 10) at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

FC Barcelona wore custom jerseys featuring Olivia‘s OR logo on the front. She was seen greeting the team’s star player Lamine Yamal, who is one of the hottest rising stars in soccer right now.

Why was Olivia Rodrigo in Barcelona?

Olivia joined Spotify for a busy weekend of promo activities leading up to release of her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

On Friday night, Olivia performed a special Billions Club Live show, where she was honored with nine plaques, marking the songs that have hit a billion streams on Spotify, including “Driver’s License,” “Vampire,” and “Good 4 U.”

Olivia also performed the biggest songs from her albums SOUR and Guts, plus her new lead single “drop dead,” which is from her upcoming third studio album.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Olivia Rodrigo at the soccer match…

Posted To:Lamine Yamal Olivia Rodrigo Sports