OnlyFans Creators Slam ‘Euphoria’ Over Sydney Sweeney’s Controversial Cassie Storyline

Credit: HBO

Sydney Sweeney‘s Euphoria character Cassie is continuing to cause controversy.

In the third season of the hit Sam Levinson HBO series, the character launches an OnlyFans to pay for the wedding to her partner Nate (Jacob Elordi), while Maddy (Alexa Demie) becomes Cassie’s manager.

From the start, the OnlyFans storyline drew backlash based solely on previews of the upcoming season, as fans called out the show for dressing Sydney‘s character up in various outfits, including a shot of her posing in diaper while spread eagle with a rattle in her mouth.

In a new feature, actual OnlyFans creators are speaking out against the show’s portrayal of their job.

“There’s just a lot that’s ridiculous and cartoonish about i. There’s so much that they have her doing that is not even allowed on OnlyFans, and that alone is infuriating: the age-play stuff where she’s dressed as a baby in a diaper, for example. Credit card processors have very strict rules that you have to abide by, and the rules are getting stricter all the time,” creator Sydney Leathers told Variety.

“Sex workers in general, myself included, tend to be hyper-sensitive about the way Hollywood portrays us because it’s almost never nice.It’s always absurd or depressing and rarely ever on point. When you’re part of a marginalized community, it’s easy to get upset about certain portrayals of it.” – Sydney Leathers to Variety

Maitland Ward added: “In the climate we’re in, that they dressed her up as a baby to make pornographic OnlyFans content was beyond troubling and again serves to perpetuate stereotypes that sex workers have no moral compass and that they will do anything for money. And there’s always this untrue stigma that somehow sex work is synonymous with sex trafficking and abuse. And they just said, let’s make a joke of it. That is so funny. I’m not laughing.”

“It reminds me of when I pranced around in lingerie on Boy Meets World. It’s just the guys in the writer’s room coming up with their fantasies. To take someone so traditionally blonde and beautiful with the biggest boobs and dress her up as a dog and baby is really bizarre, but at the same time so expected in Hollywood,” she added.

Alix Lynx also weighed in: “When Cassie goes to the influencer’s house to get video, coming from a marketing background myself, I thought, ‘OK, that’s f–kin’ smart. That’s a great formula. On the other hand, it’s portrayed that if you just dress up and do crazy s–t, you’ll instantly make money, or you just have to be hot and have big boobs and you’ll instantly cash out, and it doesn’t work like that. You have to really grow and nurture a fan base.”

Find out how the creators of Euphoria responded to the backlash to the controversial storyline.

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