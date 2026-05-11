Pete Davidson Makes ‘Gay Nazi’ Joke About Kanye West, References Charlie Kirk’s Death

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Pete Davidson went in on Tony Hinchcliffe and Kanye West during his roast at Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart, which aired on Sunday night (May 10).

Specifically, the 32-year-old comedian brought up right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk‘s death in relation to Tony.

What did Pete Davidson say about Charlie Kirk’s death?

“Tony is here looking like both a child molester and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them. Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat,” Pete said on stage.

What did Pete Davidson say about Kanye West?

He then joked that someone should actually kill Tony, before bringing up Kanye. By the way, if you don’t know, Pete used to date Kim Kardashian, and he was in a public beef with her ex, Kanye, at the time.

“Oh, you don’t know me? Kill Tony. Please someone f**ing kill Tony. Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis,” Pete said.

Kanye West has apologized for anti-semitic remarks.

Posted To:Charlie Kirk Kanye West Pete Davidson