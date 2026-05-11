‘Reacher’ Renewed for Season 5 at Prime Video

Credit: Prime Video

Reacher will be back for a fifth season at Prime Video!

Season four has not yet debuted at the streamer, but they already greenlit the new season ahead of what is expected to be a big debut. The show is based on the Lee Child books.

“From Lee Child’s globally beloved novels to its standout on-screen adaptation, Reacher has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise. The series’ ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We’re excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of Season Four’s debut and to build on this incredible momentum. We’re grateful to our outstanding creative partners, cast, and crew—[writer Nick Santora], Alan, Lee, Skydance, and CBS Studios—for continuing to bring this world to life in such a bold and compelling way,” Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement.

Alan Ritchson stars as the title character in the show, which will focus on the 13th book, Gone Tomorrow, for season four.

Here’s the synopsis for season four…

In the fourth season of the action-packed series, when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power. New to the cast this season are Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, AGNEZ MO, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Roberston.

Who stars in Reacher season 4 and when will it debut?

At this time, there is no release date for the fourth season but it is expected this year. Find out which actor was replaced in season four of Reacher.

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