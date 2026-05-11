‘Reality Retreat’ Casts Controversial Reality TV Stars Like Hilaria Baldwin, Kenya Moore, Julie Chrisley & More!

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Amazon Prime Video has ordered a new reality show to series that boasts an impressive cast of controversial reality stars from other popular unscripted franchises.

Described as “a high-stakes wellness retreat designed to challenge their identities, relationships, and personal growth,” the new series titled Reality Retreat has cast many Real Housewives alums, some from Vanderpump Rules, Selling Sunset, Chrisley Knows Best, and more, per Variety.

Among the most recognizable names are Julie and Savannah Chrisley from the Chrisley Knows Best franchise, and Alec Baldwin‘s wife Hilaria Baldwin, who starred in The Baldwins and has competed on Dancing with the Stars.

Former Real Housewives Kenya Moore, Margaret Josephs, and Kim Zoliack have also joined the cast, plus Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset fame and Brittany Cartwright from Vanderpump Rules and The Valley.

Singer-songwriter Tamar Braxton (Braxton Family Values) and The Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jenn Tran have also been cast.

Many of the cast members have been involved in scandals, like Julie and her husband Todd Chrisley going to prison for tax evasion and bank fraud in 2023 before they received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

Kenya was fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta over sharing sexually explicit images of co-star Brit Eady at an event, and she also has a long-running feud with Kim. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“Set in a tropical location, the series follows a group of women whose lives in the spotlight have made them icons, villains and tabloid fixtures,” shares the official description. “Removed from their comfort zones, they embark on an immersive experience centered on healing, accountability and transformation. Through intense wellness rituals, unfiltered truth-telling exercises and emotionally charged confrontations, each participant must reckon with who they are beyond their public persona — as chaos, comedy, and catharsis unfold in equal measure.”

It continues, “At the retreat, growth is not guaranteed. Old habits resurface, alliances fracture and egos collide. With their place in the experience constantly at risk, each woman must decide whether to embrace evolution, or leave unchanged.”

The series will premiere in 2027 and also feature Rich Edwards as a “concierge” and Ashley Edelman as a “guru and wellness director.”

In case you missed it, Margaret only recently announced her departure from Real Housewives of New Jersey after starring on the Bravo show for seven seasons.

Posted To:Amazon Amazon Prime Brittany Cartwright Christine Quinn Hilaria Baldwin Jenn Train Julie Chrisley Kaitlyn Bristowe kenya moore Kim Zolciak Margaret Josephs Reality Retreat Reality TV Savannah Chrisley Television