Renée Zellweger Supports Boyfriend Ant Anstead at Soccer Game After 5th Anniversary

Credit: Backgrid USA

Renée Zellweger is cheering on her boyfriend Ant Anstead!

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress supported the 47-year-old TV personality and mechanic as he played in a soccer game on Sunday afternoon (May 10) at a park in Laguna Beach, Calif.

For her outing, Renée tried to keep a low profile in a black zip-up hoodie, gray cargo pants, a blue scarf, and baseball hat.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Before the game, Renée was seen running around the park with her dog and when the game started, she was seen off to the side sitting on a concrete wall as she watched her boyfriend play.

The couple’s rare spotting at the park comes just a few weeks after they celebrated their 5th anniversary on April 24.

If you didn’t know, Renée and Ant first met in 2021 when she appeared on the premiere episode of his reality show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Since then, the two have shared some rare comments about each other, but typically keep their relationship out of the public eye.

In an interview from September 2025, Ant shared how Renée inspired him on his latest show, Born Mechanic.

Ant also recently responded to a “disrespectful” rumor about his relationship with Renée.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of the couple at the park…

Posted To:Ant Anstead Candid Photos Renee Zellweger