Richest ‘American Idol’ Stars, Ranked by Net Worth in 2026

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American Idol is preparing to crown another winner tonight.

Ahead of the big season finale airing on ABC, fans are once again looking back at the biggest success stories to ever come out of the long-running singing competition series.

Since premiering in 2002, American Idol has launched some of the music industry’s biggest stars, beginning with original winner Kelly Clarkson.

Over the years, the show has produced chart-topping singers, sold-out touring acts, television personalities, actors and entrepreneurs, including several contestants who didn’t even win their seasons.

From hit songs and Vegas residencies to endorsement deals and business ventures, many former contestants have built massive fortunes after leaving the Idol stage.

Click through to see the richest American Idol stars ranked by estimated net worth…

Posted To:Adam Lambert American Idol Carrie Underwood Chris Daughtry elliott yamin Jennifer Hudson Jordin Sparks Katharine McPhee Kellie Pickler Kelly Clarkson Lauren Daigle Music Net Worth Television