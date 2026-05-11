Richest Comedians Ranked by Net Worth in 2026

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Some comedians are making seriously huge money.

Following Kevin Hart‘s headline-making Netflix roast over the weekend, fans are once again talking about the biggest names in comedy, and just how much money they have earned over the years.

From stand-up legends and late night hosts to movie stars and streaming giants, some comedians have built massive fortunes through touring, television, films, podcasts, endorsements and business ventures.

In fact, several comedy icons are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars, with one star even crossing the estimated $1 billion mark.

Click through to find out who the wealthiest comedians are, ranked from lowest to highest estimated net worth…

Posted To:Adam Sandler Byron Allen Comedy David Letterman Ellen DeGeneres Jay Leno Jerry Seinfeld Kevin Hart Matt Groening Matt Stone Net Worth Trey Parker