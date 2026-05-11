Rihanna Steps Out for Date Night With A$AP Rocky On Mother’s Day

Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna was seen going out for dinner on Sunday night (May 10) in New York City.

The 38-year-old entertainer and beauty mogul was joined by her partner A$AP Rocky for a little date night on Mother’s Day at Cucina Alba.

For their night out, Rihanna rocked a black suit with a lace top and snakeskin heels, while Rocky also wore a black outfit and shoes with a camel-colored coat. The couple also wore sunglasses to shield their eyes from the photographer’s flashes.

Rihanna and Rocky are, of course, parents to three young children – sons RZA, 4, and Riot, 2, as well as their newest addition, daughter Rocki, who was born in September 2025.

In fact, just last month Rocki made her magazine cover debut on W Magazine with her mom. For the cover story, A$AP opened up about how Rihanna has changed over the years since becoming a mom.

“She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you. But this woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her.” – A$AP Rocky, W Magazine

Rihanna recently shut down speculation she was already pregnant with her fourth child, just seven months after Rocki was born.

Nearly a week ago, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for the 2026 Met Gala!

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