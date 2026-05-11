‘Roast of Kevin Hart’ Lineup: Celebrity Roasters & Guests, Revealed

Credit: Netflix

The Roast of Kevin Hart took place live from Los Angeles last night, and now, you can stream the whole thing on Netflix.

If you don’t know, several fan favorite comedians and celebrities came together to roast the comedy fan favorite in front of his fans, friends, and family.

We’re breaking down the full list of the celebs who got on stage to roast Kevin, as well as the lineup of celebrity attendees and special guests you’ll see throughout the show.

Be sure to tune in to Netflix to catch all the action.

Scroll down to see who participated in the Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix…

ROASTERS

Shane Gillis – who also acted as host

Pete Davidson

Chelsea Handler

Draymond Green

Tony Hinchcliffe

Regina Hall

Sheryl Underwood

Jeff Ross

Big Jay Oakerson

Na’im Lynn

SPECIAL GUESTS

Tom Brady

Usher

Lizzo

Venus Williams

Serena Williams

Teyana Taylor

Katt Williams

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

ATTENDEES

Jennifer Lopez

Tiffany Haddish

Tom Segura

Jay Pharoah

Hasan Minaj

Jimmy O Yang

Jay Shetty

Mo Amer

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Eric Ándre

Deon Cole

Bert Kreisher

Ron Taylor

See photos of all of the celebs arriving at the roast on the red carpet!

Posted To:Kevin Hart Netflix