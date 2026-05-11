‘Roast of Kevin Hart’ Lineup: Celebrity Roasters & Guests, Revealed
The Roast of Kevin Hart took place live from Los Angeles last night, and now, you can stream the whole thing on Netflix.
If you don’t know, several fan favorite comedians and celebrities came together to roast the comedy fan favorite in front of his fans, friends, and family.
We’re breaking down the full list of the celebs who got on stage to roast Kevin, as well as the lineup of celebrity attendees and special guests you’ll see throughout the show.
Be sure to tune in to Netflix to catch all the action.
Scroll down to see who participated in the Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix…
ROASTERS
Shane Gillis – who also acted as host
Pete Davidson
Chelsea Handler
Draymond Green
Tony Hinchcliffe
Regina Hall
Sheryl Underwood
Jeff Ross
Big Jay Oakerson
Na’im Lynn
SPECIAL GUESTS
Tom Brady
Usher
Lizzo
Venus Williams
Serena Williams
Teyana Taylor
Katt Williams
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
ATTENDEES
Jennifer Lopez
Tiffany Haddish
Tom Segura
Jay Pharoah
Hasan Minaj
Jimmy O Yang
Jay Shetty
Mo Amer
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Eric Ándre
Deon Cole
Bert Kreisher
Ron Taylor
See photos of all of the celebs arriving at the roast on the red carpet!
Posted To:Kevin Hart Netflix