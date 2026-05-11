Savannah Guthrie to Host Wordle Game Show for NBC

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Savannah Guthrie and Jimmy Fallon announced some exciting news on the Today show on Monday (May 11): they are making a Wordle game show, based on the popular New York Times game.

“This is very exciting, I have a big announcement to make. We’ve been developing Wordle as a game show for the past two-and-a-half years with The New York Times, and it’s official: we are making Wordle Game Show with our host, Savannah Guthrie!” Jimmy announced.

Savannah added, “We’ve been holding this secret between us for a long time now. And we’re going to make Wordle a game show.”

What is the premise of the Wordle game show?

The game show “challenges players to solve five-letter word puzzles in a supersized battle of smarts, speed and fun. It builds on the way the puzzle community engages with Wordle every day — solving together, sharing wins, debating strategies and cheering one another on. Now, that style of play comes to life as the most-obsessed and competitive players will team up in squads and go head-to-head in the ‘Wordle’ arena, playing for an incredible cash prize,” in a description obtained from Variety.

When will it air?

It will debut on NBC in 2027.

What is Wordle?

The Today show actually previously revealed how you play Wordle in an informative video.

Savannah is said to be an avid Wordle player herself. You can play each and every day on the New York Times website, or via the NYT games app!

Posted To:NBC Savannah Guthrie Wordle