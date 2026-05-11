Shawn Mendes & Girlfriend Bruna Marquezine Share PDA-Filled Reunion at LAX

Credit: Backgrid USA

Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine are sharing a sweet PDA-filled reunion!

The 27-year-old singer and the 30-year-old Brazilian actress were seen hugging and looking extra affectionate on Monday (May 11) as they reunited at LAX after she arrived back in Los Angeles following a trip to Brazil.

Shawn was beaming as he looked at her and the pair hugged multiple times, appearing to savor their long embraces. They were both dressed in cozy casual wear and Bruna also had on a baseball cap while she toted along her luggage behind her. Shawn had his sunglasses pushed up into his hair.

In April, Shawn and Bruna were spotted enjoying a lunch date in LA.

The couple have been together for several months, after first sparking dating rumors back in December 2025.

If you didn’t know, Bruna recently starred in the movie Velhos Bandidos, which released in March, and she has a couple more projects in the works. She will reprise her role as Bia Martins in the upcoming second season of Amor da Minha Vida (Benefits with Friends) on Disney+. She’s also set to appear in the series Véspera.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine reuniting at the airport…

Posted To:Bruna Marquezine Candid Photos Shawn Mendes