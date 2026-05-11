Sienna Miller Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Oli Green

Credit: Getty Images

Sienna Miller is a mom of three!

The 44-year-old actress confirmed that she and partner Oli Green, 29, have welcomed their third child.

How did Sienna Miller confirm the happy news?

“It’s happened,” she told E! News on Monday (May 11). “I have a tiny baby next door.” She spoke about going from having two children to three: “It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging. I’m on very little sleep, but I’m madly in love with my baby.”

Sienna and Oli welcomed a baby girl a few years back, and she’s also mom to a daughter named Marlowe, who was born in 2012, from her relationship with Tom Sturridge.

She did not reveal any other details about her little one, like the baby’s name or sex, or when they were born. Stay tuned!

Sienna Miller with daughter Marlowe and Oli Green in 2024. Photo Credit: Getty Images

How long have Sienna Miller and Oli Green been a couple?

They met in 2021 at a party, and made their red carpet debut in April 2022. She once spoke out about their 14 year age gap. You may recognize Oli as an actor from The Crown.

Congrats to the couple on the wonderful news of their new baby!

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