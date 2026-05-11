‘So You Think You Can Dance’ is Ending After 18 Seasons

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The long-running dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance is over, at least for now.

The writing has been on the wall for the show for a while, seeing as the 18th season aired two years ago and now Fox’s network president Rob Wade has confirmed with Variety that the show will not be back any time soon.

“Obviously, a really important show in the history of Fox, and right now, there’s no plans to order another season. We’ve had conversations about it, but nothing formal,” Wade told reporters.

The last season aired in Spring 2024. Cat Deely hosted with judges Allison Holker, JoJo Siwa, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Fox’s show was sort of like its answer to ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. It was a summer staple that launched in 2005 to 2019, before it hit some snags.

So You Think You Can Dance took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and came back with new judges, including Glee star Matthew Morrison, who later exited the show after failing to follow “competition production protocols.”

There were other controversies, like when original judge Nigel Lythgoe was planning to return for a “reimagined season 18” but then stepped down after getting hit with two lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. JoJo replaced him.

While So You Think You Can Dance isn’t coming back any time soon, Dancing with the Stars has already announced its first two celeb stars for season 35!

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