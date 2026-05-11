‘Survival of the Thickest’ Season 3: Michelle Buteau’s Netflix Series Gets First Look at Final Season

Credit: Netflix

Buckle up for one last ride of Survival of the Thickest!



Creator, writer, executive producer and star Michelle Buteau will return for a third and final season of the Netflix series, and the first look has been unveiled.

What is Survival of the Thickest about?

Here’s the synopsis: Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Buteau). Black, plus-size, and falling in love while loving herself, Mavis works hard to grow her brand as a stylist and designer. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.

Who stars in Survival of the Thickest season three?

Michelle Buteau and Tone Bell return as series regulars, while Marouane Zotti gets upped from guest star to series regular for the final season.

Returning guest stars include Peppermint, Liza Treyger, Garcelle Beauvais, Anthony Michael Lopez, Dan Amboyer, Jonathan Higginbotham, RonReaco Lee, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Rolanda Watts and Jonina Thorsteinsdottir.

Who is joining the season three cast?

Wanda Sykes, DL Hughley, Ashley Graham, Ronny Chieng, Ice-T, Wyatt Cenac and Jenna Lyons all join as new guest stars.

Also joining are fashion designer LaQuan Smith, Jonathan Van Ness, Kandi Burruss, comedians Jay Jurden and Amber Ruffin, siblings Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Alex Newell, Charles Harbison and Ashley Romans.

When does Survival of the Thickest season three premiere?

The upcoming third season of the comedy series is set to debut on July 2nd on Netflix.

If you missed it, see our recap of Netflix shows that have been renewed or canceled this year, so far.

Browse through the gallery to see more first look photos from Survival of the Thickest season three…

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