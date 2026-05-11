Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Return to Gold Coast After Weekend Getaway

Credit: Backgrid USA

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are back on the Gold Coast.

The couple reportedly spent a weekend on Hamilton Island and were later photographed arriving at an Australian airport on Monday (May 11).

The 28-year-old Euphoria star is currently in Australia to film the live-action Gundam movie co-starring Noah Centineo.

While they weren’t photographed together, they did show up at the airport around the same time. Sydney was wearing a light blue sweater and jeans, accompanied by a baseball cap and sunglasses.

The 44-year-old exec wore a similarly relaxed outfit that included a white long-sleeve top, shorts, and Nike shoes. He also had on a cap, but his sunglasses were hooked over the collar of his shirt.

Sydney‘s Euphoria storylines on the show’s currently-airing third season are drumming up a lot of controversy online. Her character, Cassie, is an OnlyFans model now and the portrayal has sparked backlash from actual OnlyFans creators.

Clips of Cassie spewing men’s rights rhetoric on Trisha Paytas‘ podcast in one episode have also gone viral, with people drawing parallels to Sydney‘s real-life political controversies. Read more here.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun on the Gold Coast…

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