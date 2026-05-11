Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Character Reveals Political Affiliation in Moment That Is Now Viral Online, Spews Men’s Rights Rhetoric

Credit: HBO

Several Sydney Sweeney moments from last night’s Euphoria episode are getting a lot of attention online today.

In an effort to expand her OnlyFans following, Cassie ends up self-pleasuring on camera, and Sydney was once again seen without a shirt on.

In another moment, she ends up on a podcast, spewing men’s rights rhetoric in order to grow her fan base.

“If a man today were to say he wants a girlfriend that can cook or clean, he might as well be screaming the n word,” Cassie says while on Trisha Paytas‘ podcast.

Someone off camera then says, “You sound like a Democrat,” to which Cassie responds, “I’m not ret*rded.”

This moment has gone viral online, as there has been a lot of talk about Sydney‘s real-life political affiliation. Many believe she’s a registered Republican.

Sydney‘s Euphoria story lines have been getting a lot of attention this season in general, with Cassie’s OnlyFans plot line showing her in the buff throughout the season.

New episodes air on Sundays on HBO, and the season finale is set for March 31.

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