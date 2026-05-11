Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Attend Teammate George Karlaftis’ Wedding to Kaia Harris in Greece

Credit: Getty / Instagram: @georgekarlaftis

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in the middle of planning their own nuptials, they’re off attending a wedding together!

The engaged 36-year-old “Opalite” singer and the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player were both in attendance at the wedding of George Karlaftis and Kaia Harris over the weekend on Saturday (May 9) in Glyfada, Greece.

If you didn’t know, Travis plays on the same team as the 25-year-old defensive end, who tied the knot with his high school sweetheart.

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The ceremony was described as “a traditional Greek Orthodox ceremony” by People, and was held at the One&Only Aesthesis coastal resort, and included a reception and a farewell cookout among 220 guests.

“We have such cool friends, and the people we invited were just the best. Everyone got along, made new friends, and danced together. I couldn’t have asked for a better day and night, honestly,” the football player told the outlet of the wedding.

Before the wedding, Taylor and Travis were spotted multiple times going out throughout the week in London, England. They also attended a play in support of a famous friend!

Travis is looking forward to his upcoming wedding after proposing to his love in August 2025 after two years of dating.

During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis and brother Jason had on pro golfer Rory McIlroy, who talked about the recent Masters Champions Dinner. Rory compared the event to a wedding, bringing up Travis and Taylor‘s upcoming big day. Find out how Travis responded.

Posted To:George Karlaftis Kaia Harris Kansas City Chiefs Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding