‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Finally Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

Credit: Amazon

Amazon has confirmed the premiere date for the highly-anticipated third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

At the 2026 Amazon Upfront presentation, the streamer revealed that season 3 of the epic fantasy series is coming out this November! As one of the streamer’s biggest and most successful shows, it has already attracted over 185 million viewers worldwide and continues to be a significant driver for new Prime membership sign-ups.

“From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the highest performing and most-viewed titles ever on Prime Video, with a broad, highly engaged, global fan base.

Season 1 remains the biggest TV series premiere in the history of Prime Video, and season 2 became one of the Top 5 most-watched returning seasons ever.

The third season “takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.”

Credit: Amazon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return with new episodes on November 11, 2026.

In case you missed it, Viggo Mortensen will be recast in the upcoming new Lord of the Rings movie.

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