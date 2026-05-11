‘The Rookie: North’ Is Officially Happening at ABC: First Look Photos From Jay Ellis-Spinoff, Revealed!

Credit: Disney/Darko Sikman

The Rookie spinoff TV show, The Rookie: North, has officially been ordered to series at ABC and we have a first look!

What is The Rookie: North about?

The new ABC series introduces Alex Holland, who believed his midlife wasn’t worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn’t just five minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies and himself, that he’s finally found something worthy of the fight. The all-new series stars Jay Ellis as the lead with a supporting cast featuring Janet Montgomery, Karen Fukuhara, Chris Sullivan, Froy Gutierrez, Mya Lowe and Malik Watson.

Creator Alexi Hawley will serve as executive producer and writer, with the show’s original franchise star, Nathan Fillion, as one of the executive producers. Jay is also producing!

Jay Ellis behind-the-scenes of the pilot episode.

ABC is set to unveil their Fall schedule today for the 2026-27 season.

Jay Ellis alongside his co-stars Froy Gutierrez and Mya Lowe in this first look photo from the pilot episode.

Jay Ellis alongside Chris Sullivan for the pilot episode of “The Rookie: North.”

See what has been canceled and renewed at ABC this year.

Posted To:ABC Chris Sullivan Froy Gutierrez Jay Ellis Mya Lowe Television The Rookie The Rookie North