‘The White Lotus’ Season Four Rounds Out Cast with 3 More Stars: Max Minghella, Ben Kingsley & Pekka Strang

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The final cast members for The White Lotus season four have been revealed.

Max Minghella, Ben Kingsley, and Pekka Strang have all been added in recurring roles, Deadline reports.

Season four is unique in that it’s centering around a real-life event: the Cannes Film Festival. This season will follow guests at the fictional hotel near the film festival in France.

Variety reports that this is the basic premise for the new season: “In Cannes, two rival film teams descend upon the Cannes Film Festival with movies in competition and something to prove. One camps out at a flashy, palatial hotel on the Croisette, while the other is ensconced in a luxurious hilltop hideaway.”

It’s unclear who is playing which role in the cast at this time.

Who is starring in The White Lotus season 4?

The cast includes Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Laura Dern, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

When will it air on HBO?

The Mike White-created series is currently filming, and does not yet have a premiere date. By the way, see the big name who was replaced during filming, plus the reason why.

Posted To:Ben Kingsley HBO Max Minghella Pekka Strang Television The White Lotus White Lotus