Trump Attacks 2 Former Allies He Helped Get Into Office, Claims He Doesn’t ‘Want Loyalty’ but Makes a Key Demand

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Donald Trump is continuing his repeated attacks against former allies who have taken a stance against some of his more controversial policies.

The 79-year-old president hasn’t hesitated to take aim at longtime conservative media commentators such as Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. He went as far as to dub them “losers just trying to latch on to MAGA.” He’s also turned on allies in Congress, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On Sunday (May 10), he shifted focus to target Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrettt, two of the three justices he appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Trump has taken issue with Gorsuch and Coney Barrett since returning to office.

“I ‘Love’ Justice Neil Gorsuch! He’s a really smart and good man, but he voted against me, and our Country, on Tariffs, a devastating move. How do I reconcile this? So bad, and hurtful to our Country. I have, likewise, always liked and respected Amy Coney Barrett, but the same thing with her,” the president seethed in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

He continued, writing that they justices “have hurt our Country so badly!”

Trump highlighted a recent case on tariffs, where Coney Barrett and Gorsuch broke with other conservative justices. He also alluded to an expected upcoming ruling on birthright citizenship.

“I do not believe they meant to do so, but their decision on Tariffs cost the United States 159 Billion Dollars that we have to pay back to enemies, and people, companies, and Countries, that have been ripping us off for years. It’s hardly believable! They could have solved that situation with a ‘tiny’ sentence, ‘Any money paid by others to the United States does not have to be paid back.’ Why wouldn’t they have done so?” he asked.

Later in his post, he acknowledged that there was “another way of doing Tariffs.” However, he wrote it was “far slower” and “more laborious.”

Regarding their ruling on the matter, he wrote, “Well, maybe Neil, and Amy, just had a really bad day, but our Country can only handle so many decisions of that magnitude before it breaks down, and cracks!!! Sometimes decisions have to be allowed to use Good, Strong, Common Sense as a guide.”

As for birthright citizenship, he added, “A negative ruling on Birthright Citizenship, on top of the recent Supreme Court Tariff catastrophe, is not Economically sustainable for the United States of America!”

The president implied conservative members of the Supreme Court should stay more true to conservative values.

Trump accused “certain Republican Nominated Justices” of being obsessed with showing that they are “independent.” He said that they were so desperate to not be seen as partisan that they’d rule against him, something he said liberal justices would never do.

He wrote, “people that I appointed have shown so little respect to our Country, and its people.”

“What is the reason for this? They have to do the right thing, but it’s really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them to ‘almost’ the highest position in the land, that is, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court,” Trump wondered.

He added, “Democrat Justices always remain true to the people that honored them for that very special Nomination. They don’t waver, no matter how good or bad a case may be, but Republican Justices often go out of their way to oppose me, because they want to show how ‘independent’ or, ‘above it all,’ they are.”

“I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country,” the president demanded.

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