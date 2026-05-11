Tyler Hynes Announces Death of His Father in Emotional Tribute Video

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Tyler Hynes has announced the death of his father.

The 40-year-old Hallmark star posted a sad tribute video to his dad on Monday (May 11), which would have been his 70th birthday. He passed away on April 29.

“On the morning of April 29th, I was left with a boundless amount of love and admiration for a man who gave me an endless amount of what made him, him that has inevitably made me, me,” Tyler wrote in the video’s caption. “I now have an understanding of what all this is. I understand now that I wasn’t left at all.”

He continued, “Tony Hynes, May 11th 1956 – forever, through me and the ones I’ll one day leave behind. For me, there is before this moment and after. I love you. And will always miss you dad.”

The video included several clips of him and his father, including a sweet moment of them playing catch together on the beach and other memories like Tyler wearing his dad’s Kansas City Chiefs hat.

He also shared a tribute post to his mom, Betty, for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“I have no greater perspective on life than I do in this moment. And that I owe to my father. But my mother, you will always have my undivided attention and unwavering devotion to making this next chapter of your life as beautiful and vibrant as you are,” wrote the I’ll Be Seeing You star.

Tyler recently explained why heart-eye glasses became a symbol of his new Hallmark film.

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