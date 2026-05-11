Vanessa Kirby & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Film Scenes for New Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Liminal’ in Queens

Credit: Backgrid USA

Vanessa Kirby and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are hard at work on their new movie!

The co-stars chatted with a crew member as they prepared to film a few scenes for their upcoming sci-fi thriller Liminal on Sunday afternoon (May 10) in Queens, New York.

For their time on set, Vanessa, 38, wore a black bodysuit while Yahya, 39, sported a gray jacket over a red jacket paired with brown pants and sunglasses.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Liminal is based on the graphic novel “Telepaths” by J. Michael Strazzynski, Steve Epting and Brian Reber, which “takes place in a world where a tenth of the population suddenly gains telepathic powers as a result of electromagnetic disturbance. Subsequently, newly telepathic Boston police find themselves contending with a faction, led by a wrongly convicted prisoner, who are trying to escape a world in which their powers will make them targets.”

However, plot details of the movie are currently under wraps.

Credit: Backgrid USA

The film hails from Apple Studios, with Justin Rhodes serving as writer, and Louis Leterrier directing. As of right now, Liminal doesn’t have a release date.

Later this year, Vanessa is set to reprise her Fantastic Four role as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 19. You can check out the teaser trailer here!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Vanessa Kirby and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on set of their new movie…

Posted To:Candid Photos Liminal Vanessa Kirby Yahya Abdul Mateen Ii