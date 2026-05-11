‘WDA (Whole Different Animal)’ English Translation & Lyrics: K-Pop’s aespa & G-Dragon Unite for New Song

Credit: SM Entertainment

aespa is back.

The massive K-pop girl group returned on Monday (May 11) with their new single, “WDA (Whole Different Animal),” featuring superstar G-Dragon.

The track marks the first release from their forthcoming second full-length studio album, LEMONADE, out on May 29.

The track is described in an official release as “a hip-hop-infused dance track driven by heavy synth basslines and an instantly infectious hook.”

“It is what it is, they’d be like, ‘Who’s she?’ / She’s a whole different animal,” the group proclaims.

“Marking a striking new chapter in aespa’s ever-evolving lore, the song showcases the group’s continued musical evolution while amplifying the high-concept intensity that has become their signature. BIGBANG leader G-DRAGON brings his distinctive rap style and commanding presence to the track, adding a sharp new edge to aespa’s sound.”

Along with the song, the group also released a music video for “WDA,” which explores “a world where the line between reality and the digital realm has become increasingly blurred, to the point where even the idea of what is ‘real’ begins to lose meaning.”

Throughout the video, figures that look like aespa — but are clearly not aespa — appear and multiply, creating a growing sense of unease and disorientation. Amid the chaos and collision of fractured identities, aespa ultimately break through the ‘Complæxity’ and reclaim their own existence. Since debut, aespa have built an unique lore centered around the coexistence of their real-world identities as aespa and their virtual counterparts, æ-aespa. Expanding on that long-running narrative, the ‘WDA (Whole Different Animal)’ music video reflects the unsettling atmosphere of today’s digital culture, where familiar images are endlessly replicated and consumed. By blurring the boundaries between original and replica, reality and virtuality, the video naturally invites viewers to question what is real.

LEMONADE is available to pre-order now in various versions on their official website.

They’re also about to hit the road on the 2026-27 aespa LIVE TOUR – SYNK : COMPLæXITY. Click here to see tour dates and find out how to buy tickets!

Watch the music video for “WDA (Whole Different Animal)”…

Read the English translation of “WDA (Whole Different Animal)”…

Read the lyrics of “WDA (Whole Different Animal)”…

Posted To:aespa BIGBANG G-Dragon K-Pop Lyrics Music