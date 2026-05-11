Who is Hannah Harper’s Husband? All About the ‘American Idol’ Star’s Family & Three Kids

Credit: ABC

Hannah Harper is one of the final three contestants on American Idol season 24 and she’s predicted to win the show.

The 25-year-old singer has been open throughout the season about being a stay-at-home mother while also pursuing a music career.

Hannah began the season by auditioning with her original song “String Cheese,” which is about her battle with postpartum depression after the birth of her third child.

Who is Hannah Harper’s husband? Meet Devon Mendenhall!

Hannah got married to Devon Mendenhall in April 2018 when she was 18 years old.

Devon‘s Instagram page notes that he is a “fishing addict” and most of the posts show his adventures while fishing, including some trips with his kids.

They have been sharing photos together since 2017!

“My prayers came true, the moment I met you,” Devon captioned one post.

In another post, Devon raved about Hannah‘s beauty, saying, “WARNING. You may need to wear your eclipse glasses to look at this picture. Her smile is so bright it could burn your retina! Again please be careful looking at this beautiful lady. If looking at this picture it could cause blindness/severe eye pain/ or worst… in my case that same smile made me fall in love!!!”

Hannah Harper has three kids!

Hannah is the mom of three kids. Her first son, Jentry, was born in April 2019. She welcomed two more boys in the years since.

She opened up about spending Mother’s Day 2026 away from her sons.

“Tonight, I’m extra emotional being away from my boys,” Hannah said. “I’ll be keeping the tissues close and counting down the hours until I can wrap my babies up in my arms again.”

All about Hannah Harper’s original song about postpartum depression

Hannah said on Idol, “My youngest is 1 and shortly after he was born I had postpartum depression. I was sitting on my couch wallowing. Everybody wants to touch you. I didn’t want to be touched. I was just having a pity party, praying that the Lord would calm my spirit. And my son kept coming up to me saying, ‘Mama open this. Open my cheese.’”

“And I finally opened his cheese and when I did that God had put me in that place and where I was in my house was the biggest ministry I could have, and being a mom, so I gathered myself and I got up off the couch and I quit throwing a pity party and realized that was exactly what I wanted. I kind of kicked the postpartum depression in the butt, I said, ‘I ain’t doing it.’ And I wrote this song called ‘String Cheese,’” she added.

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