Who Won ‘American Idol’ 2026? Season 24 Winner Revealed in May 11 Grand Finale (Spoilers)

Credit: ABC

The winner of American Idol‘s latest season has been crowned!

The 24th season of Idol aired on ABC from January through May, with the three-hour live finale happening on Monday (May 11).

Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan led the latest season and they all performed during the live finale alongside a long roster of guest artists, many of whom did duets with the Top 10 contestants.

The Top 3 contestants this year were Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, and Keyla Richardson. The finale began with them each performing two songs before the first elimination of the night.

Keyla was voted off in third place, leaving Hannah and Jordan to perform two more times while trying to earn more votes from America. The final results were revealed at the end of the night.

And the winner of American Idol season 24 is…

Hannah Harper – Winner / First Place

Country singer Hannah Harper, a 25-year-old mom of three from Missouri, was announced as the winner of the season. She tearfully performed an encore rendition of “At The Cross” as her coronation song, but couldn’t get many words out as she was so overcome with emotion.

We have all the details about Hannah, her husband, and their three kids.

Jordan McCullough came in second place.

Check out the ranking of the richest American Idol stars of all time.

Posted To:American Idol Television