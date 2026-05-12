ABC’s Fall 2026 Schedule Confirms 4 TV Shows Debuting Mid-Season, Including ‘High Potential’

Credit: ABC

ABC‘s Fall 2026 schedule is highlighting some major changes ahead.

First, the network is holding four scripted TV shows for mid-season debuts. Traditionally, this would be a 2027 premiere, usually in January.

The Rookie and Will Trent have been debuting in the mid-season for several years, and that trend will be continuing in 2027.

In addition, for the upcoming season, Shifting Gears and High Potential will be moving to mid-season as well. High Potential has always debuted in September, but season three will kick off next year instead. By the way, it looks like one cast member is exiting High Potential ahead of season three.

Another notable omission from the schedule is there is no Bachelor franchise to be found. Fans hope that the franchise will return in 2027, whether that be a Golden Bachelor/ette, or one of the flagship shows.

Scroll down for the fall lineup…

MONDAY

8 PM – ESPN’s Monday Night Football

TUESDAY

8 PM – Dancing with the Stars

10 PM – R.J. Decker

WEDNESDAY

8 PM – Scrubs

8:30 PM – Abbott Elementary

9 PM – Celebrity Jeopardy!

10 PM – Shark Tank

THURSDAY

8 PM – 9-1-1

9 PM – 9-1-1: Nashville

10 PM – Grey’s Anatomy

FRIDAY

8 PM – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

9 PM – 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY

7:30 PM – College Football

SUNDAY

7 PM – America’s Funniest Home Videos

8 PM – The Wonderful World of Disney

See what was canceled and renewed over at ABC.

Posted To:ABC Television