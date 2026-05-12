Alix Earle Brushes Off Question About Alex Cooper Feud: ‘It’s Exaggerated’

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Alix Earle is addressing her beef with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper.

The 25-year-old TikTok star was on Today for the Tuesday (May 12) episode to discuss becoming one of the cover models for Sports Illustrated’s 2026 Swimsuit Issue when Craig Melvin asked her to explain what’s happening between her and “another internet personality and podcaster.”

“Well, I’m trying to keep things pretty positive today, you know, we don’t have that much time here honestly, so it’s like, why ruin such a good day with something not so great?” Alix answered.

Craig followed up with her, asking if everything has been “exaggerated” or if there is some “legitimate contentiousness.”

Alix smiled and replied, “No, it’s exaggerated. I love everyone.”

Craig said he wasn’t “buying it,” but allowed her to move on.

Rumors of tension between Alix and Alex started circulating in March 2025 after Alix‘s Hot Mess podcast split from Alex‘s Unwell Network, though neither publicly explained the reason behind the business fallout.

The speculation ramped up again in April 2026 when Alex addressed the rumored feud in a TikTok video, telling Alix to either directly explain any issues between them or stop fueling what she called a “fake narrative.” Alex also accused the other influencer of making passive-aggressive reposts instead of just saying what she means up front.

Shortly before that, Alix had reposted a TikTok featuring criticism of Alex that called her an “ambulance chaser,” among other things.

Alix eventually responded to Alex‘s callout video with a comment that said, “Okay on it!!”

But she hasn’t actually publicly addressed the video directly yet.

Posted To:Alex Cooper Alix Earle