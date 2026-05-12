‘Beast Games’ Season 3 Gets an Update After 500+ Crew Members Come Together for New Agreement

Credit: Prime Video

The third season of the MrBeast game show Beast Games is currently in the works and there has been an update about what’s happening behind-the-scenes on the production.

More than 500 crew members who are working on the production in North Carolina came together to change the non-union production to a union production recognized by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

Variety reports that all of the crew members will now get back-pay and benefits for their pre-production work on the Prime Video series, which will remain an IATSE production for future seasons as well.

Motion Picture & Television Production Department exec Michael F. Miller Jr. said in a statement, “Organizing Season 3 of Beast Games boiled down to IATSE solidarity in this difficult production environment. As employment in our industry continues to face challenges from predatory employers looking to take advantage of the industry contraction, our members and their Local leaders are showing that they have the strength to stand together to maintain standards in the face of repeated attacks on their livelihoods by greedy employers.”

Season three of Beast Games was confirmed back when season two ended earlier this year. There were eight rules announced for potential contestants!

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