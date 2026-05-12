Benedict Cumberbatch Seen in Heated Argument with Fellow Cyclist Over Alleged Road Rage Incident

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Benedict Cumberbatch was caught on camera getting into a heated argument with another man.

On Monday (May 11), a Singaporean newspaper called The Straits Times uploaded a video to Instagram that showed the 49-year-old Doctor Strange star arguing with another man on a bike in London.

It appeared that both men had been cycling, as Benedict was seen wearing a bike helmet and the other man was perched on his bicycle throughout the argument. They seemed to be disagreeing on a few rule breaks, with the cyclist accusing the actor of breaking several rules by running red lights.

“You’re deluded, you’re lying. I was behind you the entire time,” the cyclist said. His face remained covered up throughout the fight.

The Sherlock alum denied the allegations, saying the other man “verbally abused” him and he “braked” his bike to stop him.

The cyclist then issued a snarky reply, saying, “Oh no, I verbally abused you because you completely and repeatedly broke the law.”

Benedict then denied that he had again, before admitting that he did do it “once,” but he owned up to it.

Page Six reported that the entire incident last about 10 minutes and the cyclist eventually left. Benedict remained behind to greet some fans and take photos.

An eyewitness called the whole thing “crazy” and claimed the other biker followed Benedict, then “doubled down on his rage” when he realized who it was.

“It was such a pompous road rage it almost felt like it had been staged,” they told the outlet.

Back in March, Reacher star Alan Ritchson was caught on camera in an altercation with someone else. Find out happened.

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