Brandon Clarke’s Death Being Investigated as ‘Possible Overdose,’ Drug Paraphernalia Apparently Found

Credit: Getty Images

NBA player Brandon Clarke tragically died at the age of 29, and more details surrounding his passing have been reported.

Originally, it was said that the Memphis Grizzlies forward passed on Monday (May 11), but his cause of death was not made immediately clear.

Brandon Clarke’s death is currently being investigated as a possible overdose.

Now, authorities have told an NBC affiliate “Drug paraphernalia was found in the home, and the incident is being investigated as a possible overdose.”

Brandon Clarke passed away at a home in the San Fernando Valley.

At around 5pm local time, the Los Angeles Fire Department was en route to an emergency at a home in the San Fernando Valley, which is in the Los Angeles area. When they arrived on the scene, Brandon had died.

His team, the Grizzlies, released a statement about his death.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an ever better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” they said.

Last month’s arrest details, revealed.

Last month, he made headlines when he was arrested for “speeding and possession of a controlled substance,” ESPN reported at the time. He apparently had 230 grams of kratom in his possession at the time of the arrest.

What is Kratom?

According to the Mayo Clinic: “Kratom is a supplement that is sold as an energy booster, mood lifter, pain reliever and remedy for the symptoms of quitting opioids, called withdrawal.”

Our thoughts are with Brandon‘s loved ones during this time. RIP.

Posted To:Brandon Clarke NBA RIP