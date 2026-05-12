Bravo Unveils ‘Next Gen NYC’ Season 2 Trailer, Full Cast Revealed: 10 Stars Return & 3 Join the Cast

Credit: Bravo

The new season of Next Gen NYC is coming up!



Bravo just announced the premiere date, as well as revealed the trailer and full cast list at the NBCUniversal Upfronts on Monday (May 11).

Here’s the synopsis: Next Gen NYC is back for season two, and it’s anything but chill. The pace is faster, the hustle is louder, and for this New York City crew, life in the city that never sleeps is a full-on reality check. From first real apartments and lingering scandals to messy breakups, shifting friendships and new romances, everyone’s trying to build a life that feels authentic – but also aesthetic. Eager to carve out their own identities, they’re determined to make it on their own terms while also navigating the pressure to curate the right vibe, the right circles, and a feed that keeps up with the life they’re chasing. In a world driven by image, ambition, and constant visibility, they quickly learn that making it is one thing – holding onto it, and each other, is another.

Next Gen NYC is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 24th at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo, and streaming next day on Peacock.

Several stars are set to return for the show’s second season, and there are also going to be a few new additions, including a very popular actress’ daughter!



Keep reading inside to meet the full cast of Next Gen NYC season two and watch the trailer…

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