Brett Ratner is Joining Donald Trump for US Delegation to China to Scout ‘Rush Hour 4’ Locations

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Brett Ratner is reportedly traveling to China with President Donald Trump.

The 57-year-old director previously directed the Melania Trump documentary Melania and will soon get to work on Rush Hour 4, with both Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker returning to reprise their roles.

According to a spokesperson for Ratner who talked to The New York Post, the filmmaker is joining Trump, 79, for U.S. delegation to China to scout locations for the fourth movie.

The President is heading to China to meet with President Xi Jinping from May 12 to Friday, May 15. The delegation will include Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Larry Fink, and more.

Trump reportedly lobbied hard for a fourth Rush Hour film to get made with billionaire friend Larry Ellison, who is the largest shareholder of Paramount Skydance.

Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery are merging in a $111 billion deal, meaning the Rush Hour franchise will soon be under the Paramount umbrella.

Ratner‘s Melania was his first major project since he was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and harassment amid the 2017 #MeToo movement.

Rod Stewart allegedly called Trump a “ratbag” to King Charles after his USA trip. Here’s how the monarch reportedly responded.

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