Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia Rushed into Emergency Surgery Over the Weekend: ‘I Started Projectile Vomiting’

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Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia was rushed into emergency surgery over the weekend.

The 26-year-old influencer shared a TikTok video on Monday (May 11) to detail what happened, explaining she started to experience horrible pain while she was hanging out with a man she’s been seeing.

According to Brianna, they had eaten Taco Bell and her stomach began hurting shortly after. Sleep didn’t help to make anything better either.

“I start projectile vomiting, I’m laying on the bathroom floor, literally convulsing,” she said in the video.

Brianna initially assumed the pain was caused by the Taco Bell, but then it escalated to “20 out of 10” on the pain scale and so they went to the ER. A vaginal ultrasound diagnosed her with a large ovarian cyst and she was taken into surgery to have it removed.

“There was half a liter of blood on my pelvic floor, that’s where, essentially, all the pain was coming from,” she shared.

Thankfully, the procedure seemed to go well and they were able to fully remove the cyst.

Brianna also said the man she’s been seeing stayed with her the entire time at the hospital and she’s been staying with him temporarily as she was supposed to move into a new apartment.

“This poor guy, who is amazing, completely taking care of me, like, I don’t know what I would have done without him and now I’m just, like, staying in his house, I feel so bad,” she said.

Last month, Brianna fired back at Alex Cooper amid the drama with Alix Earle.

Posted To:Brianna LaPaglia