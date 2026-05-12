Cannes Film Festival Dress Code Bans 2 Types of Outfits From Red Carpet, Heels Not Required

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The Cannes Film Festival is underway, and there are a few notable dress code bans.

“For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules,” per THR.

The Cannes website also, notably, now says women can opt for flats instead of heels.

Here’s the official dress code: “For the Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10 p.m., which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required. Alternatively, you may also wear “a little black dress,” a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants; elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers) ; a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie or dark-colored tie. Tote-bags, backpacks or large bags are prohibited during gala screenings. Lockers, open until 12:30 a.m. are available near the Gare Maritime.”

Many stars have worn stunning sheer looks over the years – like Bella Hadid (see the photos here) and Kendall Jenner (see the photos here). A topless protestor also once overtook the red carpet.

Stars have also gone viral over the years for taking off their heels while walking up the iconic steps at the Palais des Festivals.

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival