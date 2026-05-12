Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony 2026: All the Best Red Carpet Fashion & Photos Revealed!

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May 12, 2026
Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony red carpet
Credit: Getty

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival has begun and we have all the photos of celebrities walking the red carpet at the opening ceremony, including jury members Demi Moore and Ruth Negga.

Stars like Heidi Klum and The TraitorsMaura Higgins were among the celebrity guests at the festival on Tuesday night (May 12) in Cannes, France.

The opening ceremony also served as the premiere for Pierre Salvadori‘s film La Vénus Électrique (The Electric Kiss). During the opening night event, director Peter Jackson was also presented with an honorary Palme D’Or Award, with his The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood appearing on stage too.

The festival will run through May 23 and we’ll be covering all of the red carpet action, so stay tuned. Keep scrolling to see all of the red carpet pics from the opening ceremony!

Demi Moore

FYI: Demi is wearing a custom Jacquemus dress and Chopard jewelry.

Heidi Klum

FYI: Heidi is wearing an Elie Saab Couture dress.

Ruth Negga

Maura Higgins

FYI: Maura is wearing an Andrew Kwon gown.

Maika Monroe

FYI: Maika is wearing an Ashi Studio gown.

Jane Fonda

FYI: Jane is wearing a Gucci gown.

James Franco and Izabel Pakzad

FYI: James is wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

Peter Jackson

Peter was honored with an honorary Palme D’Or Award.

Billy Jackson and Katie Jackson

Peter was joined at the event by his two kids, Billy and Katie.

Elijah Wood and wife Mette-Marie Kongsved

Elijah Wood was at the event to honor his Lord of the Rings director and he was joined by wife Mette-Marie Kongsved.

You can see more of the arrivals below…

Park Chan Wook
Stellan Skarsgard
Chloe Zhao
Isaach De Bankole
Tyrese Gibson
Dame Joan Collins
Théodore Pellerin
William Abadie
Caroline Daur
Poppy Delevingne
Kimberley Garner
Diego Luna, Adriana Paz
True Whitaker
Kelly Rutherford
Nathan Mitchell
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Alex Coco, Jordan Firstman
Lucas Bravo
Carlos Sainz Jr., Rebecca Donaldson
Lilly Krug
Alia Bhatt

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