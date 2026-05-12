Cannes Film Festival Opens with Two Photo Calls Including Jury Members, Plus Peter Jackson with His Kids!

Credit: Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival is officially kicking off today (May 12) and there are two photo calls that have started the iconic festival.

Today, the jury members gathered at the iconic Palais des Festivals to pose for photos ahead of their press conference. Jury members this year include Diego Céspedes, Ruth Negga, President Park Chan-wook, Chloé Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård, Laura Wandel, Isaach de Bankolé and Demi Moore.

Jury members from left to right: Jury Members Demi Moore, Isaach de Bankolé, Laura Wandel, Stellan Skarsgård, Chloé Zhao, Jury President Park Chan-wook, Ruth Negga and Diego Céspedes. Photo: Getty Images

Then, honorary Palme D’Or award winner, Lord of the Rings icon Peter Jackson, brought his kids, Katie and Billy, as well as collaborators Ken Kamins and Carlos Ramírez Laloli, to pose together.

Peter Jackson with his kids Katie and Billy. Photo Credit: Getty Images

The award is given “in recognition of a body of work that blends Hollywood blockbusters and films d’auteur with extraordinary artistic vision and technological audacity,” per the Cannes official release.

“To be honoured with an Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes is one of the greatest privileges of my career,” Peter Jackson previously said of the honor. “Cannes has been a meaningful part of my filmmaking journey. In 1988, I attended the Festival Marketplace with my first movie, Bad Taste, then in 2001 we screened a preview sequence from The Fellowship of the Ring, both of which were important milestones in my career. This festival has always celebrated bold, visionary cinema, and I’m incredibly grateful to the Festival de Cannes for being recognised among the filmmakers and the artists whose work continues to inspire me.”

The 79th Festival de Cannes will take place from today through Saturday, May 23.

FYI: Demi is wearing Jacquemus with Hassanzadeh London Jewelry. Ruth is wearing Celine.

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Chloe Zhao Demi Moore Park Chan-Wook Peter Jackson Ruth Negga Stellan Skarsgard