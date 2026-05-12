Celebs Like Demi Moore, Heidi Klum & More Have Arrived in France for Cannes Film Festival 2026!

Credit: Backgrid

The opening ceremony for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival is about to happen and stars are making their arrivals in town just in time for the big event.

Celebs like Demi Moore and Heidi Klum were all seen arriving at the airport and making their way to their hotels on Monday (May 11) in Nice, France.

Demi will be serving on the jury for the film festival this year, alongside writer-director Park Chan-Wook as the jury president and actors Stellan Skarsgard, Ruth Negga, and Isaach De Bankole among the other members. The jury will be tasked with seeing all of the films that are entered in the competition, with the festival spanning May 12 to 23.

If you didn’t know, Demi‘s movie The Substance premiered at the festival in 2024 and won the award for Best Screenplay for writer-director Coralie Fargeat.

Demi Moore

As previously stated, Demi Moore will be serving on the jury at the festival.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum often walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival to show off incredible fashion designs and she’ll likely be on the carpet this year too.

Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood was spotted arriving with his wife, Mette-Marie Kongsved. He will be at the opening ceremony to present the honorary Palme d’Or to Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.

Lucas Bravo

Lucas Bravo is a popular French actor and has had projects at the festival in the past. He’ll likely be in attendance at a premiere or two this year!

Nathan Mitchell

Nathan Mitchell, best known for his work in The Boys, is stepping out at the festival after the end of his popular show.

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Candid Photos Cannes Film Festival Demi Moore Elijah Wood Heidi Klum Lucas Bravo Nathan Mitchell