Chace Crawford Reveals If He Dated Any of His ‘Gossip Girl’ Co-Stars

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Chace Crawford confirmed a fact about his love life: he never dated anyone on Gossip Girl.

He made an appearance on the latest episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, where he was asked about any romantic ties.

Dax asked Chace, “How did you, or maybe you did, I didn’t follow the drama of it. But did you avoid getting romantically involved with any of these people. That’s where I would’ve absolutely floundered, I would’ve tried to date all of them.”

Chace then confirmed he was never romantically attached to anyone on Gossip Girl.

“Some of them dated each other. You know, there’s things that happen or connections that happen. I mean, I never dated anyone on the show,” Chace confirmed.

He added about how he met people at that time in his life.

He continued, “There’d be people, I remember there’s a lot of guest stars and people in the orbit of the show that you’d meet through other friends. And I remember that was a way to meet people.”

He also shared how the experience was almost like college.

“When you’re young, it is a different thing. Because it is like a college experience, it’s all different. Everyone’s kind of single or dating or whatever, everyone’s sort of up for whatever. Nobody’s married, the stakes are very low, so it is a funnier, more college-like school experience,” he said.

If you don’t know, Chace starred on the show as Nate Archibald from 2007 to 2012. Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, and more also starred. Blake and Penn did famously date during their time on the show.

In a past interview, Penn revealed the gift he got from Blake, his ex, that he did not want at all.

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