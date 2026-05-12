Christopher Nolan Defends Casting Travis Scott in ‘The Odyssey,’ Explains the Choice

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Christopher Nolan is defending casting Travis Scott in his highly anticipated next movie, The Odyssey.

If you don’t know, Travis appears as a bard in the film, and he did appear in one of the teasers for the movie.

Christopher was asked about casting him, and he gave his reasoning.

“I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap,” he told Time in a new profile.

The famed director also defended the look of some of the armor that has been seen in promotional material.

He defended the look, saying, “There are Mycenaean daggers that are blackened bronze. The theory is they probably could have blackened bronze in those days. You take bronze, you add more gold and silver to it and then use sulfur… With Agamemnon, Ellen [Mirojnick], our costume designer, is trying to communicate how elevated he is relative to everyone else. You do that through materials that would be very expensive.”

The story chronicles “the ten-year journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, back to his home after the fall of Troy,” according to GoodReads. Homer wrote it around the 8th or 7th century BC. The film will be released in theaters on July 17.

Watch the trailer here, and see the star-studded cast list!

Posted To:Christopher Nolan Movies The Odyssey Travis Scott