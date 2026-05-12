Cody Simpson Suffers Vocal Cord Injury While Finishing New Album, Cancels Upcoming Shows

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Cody Simpson has been forced to cancel upcoming shows and delay work on his new album due to a vocal cord injury.

The 29-year-old singer, who is also a competitive swimmer, took to his Instagram account on Monday (May 11) to share news about “a serious hemorrhage on one of my vocal cords.”

Cody had released his comeback single “Baby Blue” in March 2026 and was preparing for the release of his next album.

Hey guys. I originally thought I could keep this private but it’s come time I share what I’ve been going through. Just over a month ago we discovered a serious hemorrhage on one of my vocal cords. It occurred due to my overzealousness in the studio singing through a sinus infection I didn’t know I had. Assumed it was just fatigue and kept showing up to the studio until one day I could no longer sing. I’ve now been on and off vocal rest for weeks, cancelling TV and radio performances for Baby Blue in the process. This has also affected my ability to complete the album and polish up the next singles. I’ve just been prescribed another 2 weeks of silence in hopes of avoiding a surgery which demands a much longer recovery process. I’m back in the studio now writing strictly as a lyricist on mute with my collaborators, and hearing/writing my vocal melodies on my guitar (which I will eventually replace with my voice when I’m able to). Where there’s a will, there’s a way.



I’d like to bring you on the journey. I’ve been extremely up and down but am now reframing this as a realignment for the long-term good. In the meantime, should I start sharing some of what I’ve already finished? – Cody

Cody says he’s going to continue writing music in silence while waiting for his vocal injury to recover. We hope he gets better soon!

Posted To:Cody Simpson Music