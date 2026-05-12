Connor Storrie in Talks for A24 Film ‘Please’ with Gracie Abrams

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Connor Storrie is circling a new A24 film.

The 26-year-old Heated Rivalry breakout is reportedly in talks to join Gracie Abrams and Tom Burke in the film Please from Halina Reijn, known for her previous projects Babygirl and Bodies Bodies Bodies, per Deadline.

The movie’s logline and Connor‘s role haven’t been revealed yet, but this is the second A24 project he’s joined after being cast in Peaked from Molly Gordon and Allie Levitan.

Molly gushed about his performance in the movie recently.

“We just wrapped a week ago! Connor is a f—king genius and I’m so lucky that he’s in the movie,” she shared. “The whole cast was amazing. I just feel lucky they want to be a part of the film.

“I’m just doing what I can for the [LGBTQ+] community!” she continued. “My favorite community likes me! They will drag you or they will lift you up.”

Halina will direct her own script and produce through her Man Up banner. A24 is also producing and financing the project. Zach Nutman will executive produce.

Besides Heated Rivalry season 2, Connor has several other projects lined up, such as a guest part in For All Mankind season 5 and a role in Criminal Minds season 19. He is also circling the Craig Zobel thriller film Turpentine co-starring Melissa McCarthy.

Connor made his Met Gala debut earlier this month alongside his Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams. The pair posed for some backstage photos together. See them here!

Posted To:Connor Storrie Gracie Abrams Movies